Angie's Lobster to open in south Tempe this September

Angie’s Lobster will officially open its drive-thru location in south Tempe this fall after a landlord dispute temporarily left the restaurant without an East Valley home.

The drive-thru concept, which specializes in affordable lobster meals, is set to open to customers this September, according to owner Tony Cristoffelis. The location is on the site of an old Taco Bell at 835 W. Baseline Road.

The south Tempe location was previously up-in-the-air after the building’s landlord refused to lower the rent or help with construction costs after the foundation was found to be compromised due to a water leak.

“We did resolve the dispute with the landlord,” said Cristofellis, who previously owned and operated Salad And Go across the Valley. “He is going to help and we should have it open in September.”

He declined to say how the landlord is helping, only that it was enough for the Angie’s Lobster team to move forward. Cristofellis previously told the Independent that the landlord had asked the team to make the building “more modern and higher and grand”, which is why the foundational issues were uncovered, adding to the construction costs.

While the drive-thru was being built out, Angie’s Lobster was operating as a food truck at the location. The same went for the Glendale location at Thunderbird Road and 43rd Avenue, which is set to host another drive-thru location. The food truck closed due to damage to the truck’s shade structure and the Valley’s increasing summer heat. Until that location opens in October, Cristofellis said all hourly and salaried team members will be paid in full.

In addition to Glendale and south Tempe, Angie’s Lobster will open several additional locations this year. A Mesa location is set to open to customers in July at Signal Butte and Guadalupe Roads, and a second location at 83rd Avenue and Glendale Avenue will open in November. Cristofellis said he also hopes to “sneak in” a drive-thru at Litchfield and Waddell Roads in Surprise this December.