ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Angie's Lobster to open in south Tempe this September

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoRgn_0gCiqPWy00

Angie’s Lobster will officially open its drive-thru location in south Tempe this fall after a landlord dispute temporarily left the restaurant without an East Valley home.

The drive-thru concept, which specializes in affordable lobster meals, is set to open to customers this September, according to owner Tony Cristoffelis. The location is on the site of an old Taco Bell at 835 W. Baseline Road.

The south Tempe location was previously up-in-the-air after the building’s landlord refused to lower the rent or help with construction costs after the foundation was found to be compromised due to a water leak.

“We did resolve the dispute with the landlord,” said Cristofellis, who previously owned and operated Salad And Go across the Valley. “He is going to help and we should have it open in September.”

He declined to say how the landlord is helping, only that it was enough for the Angie’s Lobster team to move forward. Cristofellis previously told the Independent that the landlord had asked the team to make the building “more modern and higher and grand”, which is why the foundational issues were uncovered, adding to the construction costs.

While the drive-thru was being built out, Angie’s Lobster was operating as a food truck at the location. The same went for the Glendale location at Thunderbird Road and 43rd Avenue, which is set to host another drive-thru location. The food truck closed due to damage to the truck’s shade structure and the Valley’s increasing summer heat. Until that location opens in October, Cristofellis said all hourly and salaried team members will be paid in full.

In addition to Glendale and south Tempe, Angie’s Lobster will open several additional locations this year. A Mesa location is set to open to customers in July at Signal Butte and Guadalupe Roads, and a second location at 83rd Avenue and Glendale Avenue will open in November. Cristofellis said he also hopes to “sneak in” a drive-thru at Litchfield and Waddell Roads in Surprise this December.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:. Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 17-19

PHOENIX – The Kitt Peak National Observatory and a nearby tribal community in southern Arizona have been evacuated because of an encroaching wildfire, the city of Phoenix has canceled its three July Fourth fireworks events this year, citing supply chain issues and the Phoenix City Council this week approved a plan that has a goal of 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Tempe, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
realestatedaily-news.com

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates the Sale of Super Star Car Wash SLB, a 4,753-square-foot Net-Leased Property

The asset sold for $6,750,000 ($1,420 PSF). Zack House, Chris Lind, and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. This is the 10th Super Star Car Wash location that Marcus & Millichap has sold for the seller.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Nook completes patio addition

Nook Kitchen’s patio plans that were announced at the beginning of this year are now complete. Misters are also at the ready now that warmer weather has arrived. “It makes the entire place feel larger, more open, and has been a somewhat seamless extension,” said Nook founder and co-owner Frank Vairo. “When our large interior windows are open, the interior dining room appears larger as well.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns in July

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Friday, July 15th through Sunday, July 17th featuring “Artisan Marketplace”, where nearly 100 local artisans will present one-of-a-kind handmade items. Discover hundreds of home improvement inspirations from local businesses, craftspeople, and companies throughout the Valley all in one location for three days.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa, Chandler offering homeowners cash to conserve water, get rid of grass

EAST VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karen and Kelly Gleave just did something they never thought they’d do. They ripped out the grass in front of their Mesa home and replaced it with desert rocks and plants. “More and more as the Valley grows, I’ve realized that I need to do more to conserve,” said Kelly Cleave. “It just seems more responsible.”
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Summer Heat#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Taco Bell#Glendale
AZFamily

Man’s body found under Salt River bridge in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say that they found a body in the Salt River bed on Saturday night. According to Phoenix PD spokesperson Donna Rossi, officers found the man’s body under the Salt River bridge on 16th Street around 8 p.m. Police said the body was heavily decomposed. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the body. Police haven’t said what prompted crews to search the river.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead in murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe. Updated: 3 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Massive 200-acre mixed-use project proposed near Valley entertainment district

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is looking to transform a massive property next to its sports and entertainment district into a master-planned development with office, retail, hotel, commercial and high-density housing. Dubbed Vision 2, the development could be built on about 200 acres between Glendale Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3033 E Devonshire Ave 1029

Arcadia 1bed/1bath for 55 and over! - Centrally located quite community featuring one bedroom /one bath for residents 55 and over. Rent includes water sewer and trash. All tile, granite countertops remodeled bathroom with a large closet space. Text today to schedule a showing 6026940166. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
ARCADIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AZFamily

Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance. When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014. Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. The official gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Avondale Breaks Ground for Aquatic Center

By next summer, Avondale residents will have a new aquatic center to celebrate! City officials broke ground on Thursday, June 9 for the Avondale Aquatic Center located at the Avondale Civic Center Campus. The new facility will be located south and east of the existing City Hall and Library on West Civic Center Drive.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR News

East Valley sees first rain of monsoon season

PHOENIX — Those in the East Valley saw measurable rain Saturday, marking the first storm of Arizona’s monsoon season in metro Phoenix this year. The activity started early in the south and west and spread east as the day continued. Around 1 p.m., the areas of Gold Canyon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The City of Phoenix Has Canceled Its Fourth of July Events

The city of Phoenix usually plays host to some of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the Valley. The city recently announced that its three big Independence Day events — Fabulous Phoenix Fourth, Light Up the Sky at the American Family Fields, and After Dark in the Park — will not take place due to supply chain issues involving access to fireworks.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening. The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
432
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy