Man found shot in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said.
The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said.
No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg Monday in the city's Station North neighborhood, Baltimore police said. Police said the 36-year-old woman was shot around 9 p.m. in the unit block of East North Avenue. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was described as not life-threatening.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said.
About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA.
When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday.
The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire blazed through three separate buildings across Baltimore City Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire crews battled flames in a row home on the 400 block of S. Pulaski St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in southwest Baltimore.
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A car crash early Monday in Jessup lead to the arrest of a Columbia man on weapons violations, Anne Arundel County police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the scene of a single-car crash in the area of Old Jessup Road and Jessup Road in Jessup around 3:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. At about 4:58 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were in the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue when they heard several gunshots. Officers searched the area and found a man suffering from gunshot
