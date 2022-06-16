ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qulap_0gCipFz900
Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Lucy Moore as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Raleigh. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run collision [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0gCipFz900
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Police searching for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a man who has been missing since May. Police say Justin Bolton, 34, was last seen walking through a wooded area on Friday, May 20. Officers responded to a missing person call in the 4100 block of Raleigh-Millington on May 24. If you have any information about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in East Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is seriously injured after a shooting in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Goodman Street at 1:22 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Tennessee Accident News
WREG

Woman injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Lipford around 10 pm Sunday night and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition but was downgraded to non-critical. Police said they have one person detained at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after crashing into utility pole on Airways Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Orange Mound. Airways Boulevard at Park Avenue is closed due to the crash. Utility crews are currently on the scene working to get the road cleared. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man critical after Monday afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest area. The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Goodman Street. A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on a potential suspect at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead in Whitehaven double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a double shooting on Graceland Drive. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Regional One in serious condition. This is near the Whitehaven Community Center. If you have any information on this investigation call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting on G.E. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday night at the 200 block of G.E. Patterson and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene, and this is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died in an overnight shooting in Whitehaven Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive around 1:30 a.m. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting comes hours after police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical in morning Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after being shot in Soulsville Monday morning. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:45 a.m in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue. No suspect information has been reported. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City Watch issued for missing child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing child on Monday. Hussein Hassan is 1 year old and was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He has black hair and weighs about 30 pounds. Police said Hussein was taken off his mother by his father, Anthony Thomas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting at car full of kids after driver honked horn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is facing five counts of aggravated assault after police say he fired shots toward a car with several children inside because the driver honked her horn at him. Investigators said William Hines, 29, also got out of his car, pointed a gun at the driver, and followed her to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group of teens wanted after 79-year-old shot in back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Page is the president of the Westwood Neighborhood Association, and he has a message for the parents of three particular teenagers. “Get your kids in the house,” Page said. The three teenagers were caught on camera right before they attacked Page’s good friend in Westwood Park just after 5 a.m. on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcyclist killed in fatal I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident Saturday evening. Officers responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue. A motorcycle and sedan were involved in the accident. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired through apartment ceiling with kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police said he shot into the ceiling of his apartment and narrowly missed his upstairs neighbors Sunday in Northeast Memphis. Two of those upstairs neighbors are babies at just 15 and 3 months old. The man who was arrested was watching his own daughter when this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy