Mercer man charged with child rape
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer man is in the Mercer County Jail on charges that he raped a 10-year-old girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police said that Michael Blauser, 29, was first released from prison in June 2021 for a previous sexual assault conviction. Reports said that Blauser convinced a family member of the victim to let him stay in the victim's home.
PSP said Blauser would enter the victim's bedroom and sexually assault her repeatedly while he was living at the home. The assaults stopped after Blauser was re-incarcerated in December 2021 for violating his orders as a sex offender, according to a report.
Blauser is charged with rape of a child and indecent assault.
