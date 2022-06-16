ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls is dry, NWS says. Precipitation amounts are below monthly average.

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Despite rainy weather in recent weeks, Sioux Falls and parts of the surrounding region are still running dry, according to the National Weather Service.

Sioux Falls is nearly an inch under the normal precipitation for June, which is typically the wettest month of the year, according to the NWS in Sioux Falls. Since 1991, when the NWS started precipitation record-keeping, June experiences on average 4.23 inches of precipitation.

Compare that to May , when Sioux Falls got over two inches of rain during Memorial Day weekend vaulting the area over four inches of rain, .58 inches above normal for the month.

As for the year to-date, there's been 9.37 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, according to the NWS. That's 2.77 inches below average since the normal precipitation is typically 12.14 inches.

Mitchell is also experiencing a dry month receiving 1.26 inches of rain, according to the NWS. Sioux City has received less than an inch of rain over the past 16 days, making it extremely dry.

More: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Sioux Falls Pride parade and events

Meanwhile, Huron is experiencing a dry month, 1.11 inches compared to normal precipitation averages of 2 inches, but is running near normal when looking at the year to-date, 9.98 inches since the start of the year when the typical precipitation amount is 10.16 inches.

And there's no rain in the 10-day forecast, only high heat, which could be near-record breaking over the weekend.

More: Temperatures in the 100s expected for southeastern South Dakota this weekend

Juneteenth weekend forecast is sizzling

Thursday : Sunny, high near 83. Windy.

Thursday night: Clear with a low near 57.

Friday: Sunny, high near 87.

Friday night: Mostly clear with a low around 67.

Saturday (Sioux Falls Pride): Sunny, high near 93. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low near 76. Breezy with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny and hot with high near 97.

Sunday night: Low near 79.

More: Sioux Falls' Juneteenth festival set for next weekend

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls is dry, NWS says. Precipitation amounts are below monthly average.

