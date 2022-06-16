ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: New Orleans Saints defense “dialed in” as 2022 season approaches

By Richie Mills
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS— The Day 2 minicamp spotlight was on the New Orleans Saints defense as some familiar faces on the unit spoke with media for the first time this offseason.

Saints veteran linebacker Demario Davis spoke with media for the first time this offseason about the defensive additions of both safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, his former teammate in New York.

Demario Davis: ‘Real dogs know who the dogs are’

The new additions and pieces that remain on the NFL’s top defensive unit the last two years are what 4th-year Saints defensive back, C.J Gardner-Johnson, wants the narrative to focus on this offseason.

“We’ve still got the number one corner on our team, the number one slot corner on our team. We’ve got the number one safety in the league on our team. What we losing? Just tired of having that burden on our shoulders of what you guys can and can’t do. Focus on what we can do, uplift us,” says C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Reporter: “What can y’all do?”

Saints’ C.J Gardner-Johnson ready to dial in on NFL’s top defensive unit

“We’ve got the best defense in the league. The only team that pitched a shutout on Tom Brady in the last what, ten years? People are dialed in in this locker room,” says Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson spoke about the respect both he and his defense has earned in recent years, with a firm belief that he is the top nickel corner in the NFL.

A recent ranking released by Good Morning Football had Gardner Johnson as the 4 th best slot corner in the league behind Kenny Moore, Jalen Ramsey, and Marlon Humphrey.

“Y’all didn’t say I was the best nickel in the league, yet. I say that more than y’all say that. That’s why I don’t respect it. Good Morning Football took two outside corners and put them in front of me as a slot corner. Last time I checked, Jalen plays outside and so does Marlon. They don’t want to put me at number one, and I don’t care about it. I got a team to take care of. There are 52 other guys in this locker room right now. We’ll be number one together,” said Gardner-Johnson.

CJ has tallied 160 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 3 sacks in his 3 years with the New Orleans Saints.

The 2022 season marks the final year of his rookie contract.

