Kane County, IL

Good Natured Column: Giant Water Bugs Make Good Parents

kanecountyconnects.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article​Father's Day is almost here, and you know what that means… Time to celebrate all those local animal dads whose continual hands-on parenting style makes them candidates for Father of the Year!. <crickets chirping>. Ahem. Well it seems as though our area's male wildlife, while great at siring...

kanecountyconnects.com

WGN News

New Kids on the Block honored at to St. Charles Wahlburgers

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
SAINT CHARLES, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Katie Wilson was crushed by tree limb and lost her unborn son during the Woodridge tornado. She’s still working to overcome her injuries. ‘It just takes time.’

Plenty of people in Naperville and Woodridge have faced a hard year after the 2021 tornado, but no one has endured a tougher recovery than Katie Wilson. She was asleep in the home of her Woodridge in-laws when the tornado approached. Seconds after her cellphone screeched a warning, a tree crashed through the roof and knocked her to the floor, severing nerves and an artery in her left arm, puncturing a lung, fracturing her neck, collarbone and several ribs, causing multiple strokes and taking the life of her unborn son, Jordan, with whom she was seven months pregnant.
WOODRIDGE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Launch a Paddling Adventure on the Fox River Using Online Maps!

​Whether it's planning an overnight paddling trip from Wisconsin to Illinois, or simply a day trip within Kane County, maps and canoe/kayak launch locations are available using the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail (FFWT) website. ​. Paddlers can find information about canoe or kayak water access sites at https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org, by simply...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Heinz.Heinz is an 11-month-old Terrier mix who is 76 pounds of pure love! This energetic puppy has a playful and bubbly personality. He loves running, fetching, and getting pets. He especially enjoys playing with the hose in this hot weather! Heinz would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help harness his energy and strength. His ideal adopter would continue his obedience training and provide engaging activities to help this smart boy thrive.Heinz's adoption fee will be covered during a special adoption event on Saturday, June 18, at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Large dogs 40lbs and over will have sponsored adoption fees at the "Big Love" adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
CHICAGO, IL
101wkqx.com

Rainbow Cone has you covered for Father’s Day

Rainbow Cone is hooking you up Father’s Day! At least all the the dad’s out there that is… They’re giving all fathers a free cone on Sunday. Rainbow Cone has been a staple for over 95 years and their staple 5-flavor cone features strawberry, chocolate, Palmer House, orange sherbet, and Pistachio. Here are the locations that are participating-
LOMBARD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What is the best burger joint in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large amount of Americans love a good burger. In fact, it is the most popular dish in the country, according to TasteAtlas. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of restaurants across the U.S. grill up some tasty burgers, but like most foods, some are better than others. Find a list below of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: The Patty Jo

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Hydn Cheese, is a pop-up food vendor selling homemade soups and creative grilled cheese at all your...
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
OREGON, IL
97ZOK

An Ice Cream Museum is Opening up in Illinois this Summer

Don't spend your summer at a boring science, history, or art museum, instead, you can spend it having fun, and chowing down on ice cream at the new Ice Cream Museum that is opening this July in Illinois!. According to an article from NBCchicago.com, there is an Ice Cream Museum...
CHICAGO, IL
Y101

Feel the Fury as an Illinois Rabbit Viciously Attacks a Shirt

You might think bunnies are cute and gentle animals. That's not quite accurate. One Illinois rabbit in particular took exception to a sweatshirt and there's a good reason for his fury. This wild hare moment happened in Lake Forest, Illinois a few days ago. Here's how the owner explained what...
LAKE FOREST, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Peeps! 4 Things You Absolutely Should Not Touch This Summer

My sole purpose in sharing these five things is to keep you out of harm's way. You can do whatever you want, but you've been warned. In the last few weeks, I've seen several stories that have me a little concerned. My youngest child just finished her second year of school, which means she's the age that most often hears about where their hands should and shouldn't be.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE

