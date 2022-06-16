ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Future of concrete recycling plant in Titusville still uncertain after outcry in Titusville

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
 4 days ago

A controversial concrete recycling plant was again tabled in Titusville after pushback from members of the community concerned about hazards to the environment and health.

In a discussion that lasted hours Tuesday night, things at times got heated between citizens, members of City Council and representatives for the recycling plant.

Ultimately, council voted to put off the final decision on the plant so that the city can contract its own expert review of Independence Recycling's report on its environmental and health impacts to the area.

The owners of Independence Recycling, an Ohio-based company, said the proposed plant on Golden Knights Boulevard near the Space Coast Regional Airport and U.S. 1 can be operated without any pollution or noise issues.

But many Titusville residents are skeptical, saying dust from crushing concrete, and the plant's proximity to the Indian River Lagoon, raise legitimate concerns over potential environmental and health impacts for residents and the beleaguered estuary.

Residents like Laurel Price expressed concern about the possibility that wind could blow dust from the plant into her neighborhood which could impact her health.

"I hope and pray that you consider the health risks with this company," Price said.

The company says that dust is not an issue, but that has done little to assuage residents' worries.

Back in April, community outcry pushed Titusville City Council to table approving the project until a review by the city's environmental commission. Since then, the environmental oversight board placed several stipulations on the plant's future operations.

In addition to adding enhanced buffers, a fence and a sound barrier, the city has said it would require several other conditions for the plant if it goes forward, including:

  • A water-based dust suppression system required on site
  • A sound study is required to be submitted to the City for their review and approval
  • All State required reports on testing of air, water, soils, etc. must be provided to the City of Titusville
  • All emergency response procedures be provided to the City to be reviewed and accepted by the City during site review process
  • All stockpile areas shall be treated as impervious surface for the stormwater calculations during site development permitting
  • Operations to be from 7am-4pm Monday-Friday
  • All on-site equipment must use the white noise backup sound

Tara Tedrow, a lawyer who spoke at Tuesday's meeting on behalf of Independence Recycling, spoke in support of the future plant.

Tedrow said the industrial zoning for the property meant that some day it could become the home to businesses such as manufacturing or freight distribution and many other things that would be more "intensive" than the plant in terms of noise, pollution and effect on property values.

Concerns over dust and particulate matter getting into the air and affecting people's respiratory health was among the top fears of many who spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

"I will say OSHA doesn't even require our workers to wear masks because it's not a health hazard—and OSHA has a lot of requirements," Tedrow said.

Lance Traves, an environmental consultant brought on by Independence to attest to their safety standards, said that a plant like the one being planned for Titusville poses none of the risks that have been worrying residents.

"This is not a groundwater contamination risk facility," Traves said. "It just doesn't meet any of the profiles and it is scientifically impossible for these types of contaminants to contribute to groundwater contamination."

Although Mayor Dan Diesel acknowledged that Traves was an expert in his field, he also shared skepticism of his position as someone hired by Independence to represent their interests rather than the interests of Titusville residents.

"The fact of the matter is he represents the company and quite honestly they're not going to pay him if he's not going to say the right stuff," Diesel said. "I don't think there's anything wrong at all with having somebody who represents the city telling me what's best for the city."

Council member and vice mayor Jo Lynn Nelson said the city must retain own outside expert to weigh in on the possible hazards associated with such a project.

"This is a situation where if we go forward without having the answers and without making sure that our citizens are safe, our river's safe and our water's safe—shame on us," Nelson said.

Despite opposition from nearby residents, the city may be obliged to go through with the process in the end. City attorneys have said the application can only be denied if ordinances, statutes or other laws are specifically cited. Otherwise, under the current rules and zoning, the plant is allowed to move forward with conditions put in place by the city.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Community Policy