Man Suffers Gun Shot Wound During Confrontation Early Thursday at Cooper Park

At 10:28 Sunday night, Fremont police officers responded to a possible break-in at a business located at 35 West Sixth Street. Officers observed broken glass upon arrival and attempted to have contact with an individual walking away. The individual, later identified as Eric Mendez, 19, (address unknown), became uncooperative and would not listen to commands. Attempts to control the Mendez were unsuccessful and a taser was deployed.

FREMONT, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO