Lincoln, NE

Man Suffers Gun Shot Wound During Confrontation Early Thursday at Cooper Park

kfornow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–A 35-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries, after he was shot in the back of his upper left shoulder just after 1am Thursday at...

www.kfornow.com

thebestmix1055.com

Teen faces charges from Sunday night incident

At 10:28 Sunday night, Fremont police officers responded to a possible break-in at a business located at 35 West Sixth Street. Officers observed broken glass upon arrival and attempted to have contact with an individual walking away. The individual, later identified as Eric Mendez, 19, (address unknown), became uncooperative and would not listen to commands. Attempts to control the Mendez were unsuccessful and a taser was deployed.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two 21-year-olds arrested for narcotics in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men received multiple citations after a traffic stop by the Lincoln Police Department. According to LPD Officers, they conducted a traffic stop on June 6 at 2:30 a.m. in the area of West P Street and North Bell Street. Authorities said they then detected a strong...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Wanted On A Warrant Flees Traffic Stop, Tracked Down By K-9 Unit

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A 22-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he fled from a traffic stop Saturday night along Superior Street between 14th and 27th Streets. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Dylan Isaacson was a passenger in the car that was stopped. “Dylan was found to have...
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Beatrice stolen vehicle report

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating a report of a stolen vehicle Saturday, arrested a 29-year-old man for the theft along with a weapon violation. Authorities were sent to the twelve-hundred block of High Street early Saturday night on a report of a vehicle stolen by a person who the owner said did not have a driver’s license or insurance.
KETV.com

Child critically injured after drowning incident Sunday evening

The Omaha Police Department said a 3-year old child was critically injured Sunday evening. Medics responded to a call for a drowning victim with CPR in progress around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived the child was conscious and breathing. The mother of the child says there were several...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD finds missing 71-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police have found a missing 71-year-old man. Randolph Hamilton, the Missing Endangered Adult, has safely returned to his home. According to LPD, he found his own way there.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Gretna teens die, another airlifted to hospital in crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-29 near Percival. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez lost control of his Dodge Charger and collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman. The vehicles then rolled into a ditch. Grossman’s Jeep was found in a field just east of the interstate.
PERCIVAL, IA
kfornow.com

Drugs, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized In Monday Morning Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A traffic stop early Monday morning in west Lincoln leads to the arrest of two men and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle pulled over at North Bell Street and West “P” Street. Through a probable cause search, about 63 suspected doses of MDMA or ecstacy, along with 66 grams of marijuana, $285 cash and a digital scale were found.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Omaha woman arrested on drug, child-abuse charges

Stanton County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an Omaha woman on Saturday night on Highway 275 for speeding then arrested her on drug charges while having kids in the vehicle. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, at about 7:00, officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding just east of Norfolk. The driver,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning, according to authorities. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. near 58th and Center streets, according to law enforcement. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Two men cited for Wednesday night incident

Two individuals were cited following an incident at about 9:10 Wednesday night. Police responded to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street for an alcohol complaint. An investigation resulted in Luke J. Lehmann, 20, of Fremont being cited for minor in possession while Keyata D. Walker, 20, was cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market. Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney. Police then chased a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Homeowner arrested, investigators charge him with arson

OMAHA, Neb. — A homeowner is facing a charge of arson after Omaha fire investigators said their house was intentionally set on fire. Crews were called to the home near 34th Street and Newport Avenue Thursday night. Firefighters noted light smoke was coming from the roof. According to officials,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash lands two people in hospital, non-life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — At 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash at North 114th Ave. and West Maple Road. Omaha police say a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 was headed southbound on North 114th Ave., then turned west onto West Maple Road in front of a westbound 1997 Harley Davidson.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Waterloo crash seriously injures 2 women

WATERLOO, Neb. — Officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured two women in Waterloo. According to police, the crash happened around midnight on 240th Street, north of Center Road. Police said a truck and car were involved in the crash, but details of the crash are unknown.
WATERLOO, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Shot Early Thursday In Cooper Park

Lincoln Police were called to Cooper Park in the 900 block of South 6th Street about 1:15 Thursday morning following a report that a man had been shot. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News the 35 year old victim and another male had a disagreement and as the victim turned to leave the park he heard a pop and felt pain in his shoulder. He was struck in the back shoulder area by a single shot.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KSNT News

Nebraska man extradited to Brown CO jail on theft charges

A 40-year-old man was extradited from Nebraska to Brown County jail on a $75,000 Felony Theft Warrant last Wednesday. Jay Bechtold of Bruning, Nebraska was arrested by police in Nebraska and then extradited to Brown County jail on June 15 for two counts of theft of cash between $25,000-$100,000 and one count of theft of […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS

