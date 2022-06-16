1 Hurt In Shooting At NW Oklahoma City Convenience Store

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a busy weekend for police across Oklahoma, responding to multiple violent scenes. From standoffs to armed robberies, metro police had a busy weekend. First responders pulled a body out of the Oklahoma River. No foul play was suspected and the victim is currently listed as a John Doe.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crashed into a nail salon in south Oklahoma City Saturday morning. This happened at Shiny Nail, near 82nd and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say an elderly woman drove her vehicle into the storefront, injuring two people. Information about the people hurt and the driver's condition have not been released.
A Caddo County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a deputy was called to a disturbance at an Anadarko home around 1 p.m. Sunday. When the deputy arrived, they found a man in the yard waving around a weapon. Neighbors told...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody after a standoff with police in Oklahoma City. According to OKC police, a man and woman got into a physical fight inside a home near Southwest 63rd Street and Portland Avenue when he threatened to shoot himself and police. She was...
BETHANY, Okla. — Overnight, multiple agencies worked to extinguish a building that caught fire in Bethany. The fire occurred near Northwest 27th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon all responded to battle the smoke and flames that could be seen high into the night sky. Crews...
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — A person is in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley. On Saturday, Lighthorse Police received a call after 12 p.m. for assistance with an active shooter situation near Pauls Valley. Lighthorse Police Special Weapons and Tactics team were immediately dispatched. Authorities said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in a Downtown Oklahoma City grain cart, police said. The man was found in a cart near Reno and Lottie where he had been trapped for about 24 hours, said police. The man was found to be severely dehydrated and sunburnt, said the Oklahoma City […]
A man is in custody after the Garvin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said he shot at officers responding to a call on Saturday at a home northeast of Pauls Valley. The GCSO said deputies with the sheriff's office, along with officers from the Pauls Valley Police Department, were fired at by the unidentified man from inside a home.
A man is in custody after the Garvin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said he shot at officers responding to a call on Saturday at a home northeast of Pauls Valley. The GCSO said deputies with the sheriff's office, along with officers from the Pauls Valley Police Department, were fired at by the unidentified man from inside a home.
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead on Saturday night near Fort Cobb. Reports say the incident occurred on Highway 9 at County Street 2580. Authorities say 26-year-old Ryan L. Sperle, of Fort Cobb, missed a turn and drove off the road, rolling...
Emergency crews rescued a man that was stuck in a Downtown Oklahoma City grain car Saturday night. The man was stuck in the car near Reno and Lottie for about 24 hours, according to police. News 9 captured the unnamed man as he was being loaded into an ambulance. No...
An Oklahoma City dentist is looking for the person who threw a brick through the window of his practice. Not only is the repair going to top $1,000, but his staff and patients are more worried than ever.
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed after a four-car crash in Canadian County. The child in her car was rushed to the hospital and two other people were hurt in the four-car crash on Northwest Expressway. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to two separate crashes...
Comments / 0