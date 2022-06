Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two men were arrested in Laurens this week on separate warrants for failing to appear in court both related to drug possession. The first arrest started as a traffic stop on Tuesday where Timothy Griffin was found to be wanted in Johnson County for not showing up to a hearing related to the alleged possession of a controlled substance . He was further charged with interference with official acts, failing to have proof of insurance and expired registration.

LAURENS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO