ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Poultry-processing company building $10M facility that’ll bring 400 jobs to Florence County

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk3fp_0gCik2Ce00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A $10 million poultry-processing facility will open in Florence later this year, creating an estimated 402 new jobs for the area, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a combination of Carolina Fresh Foods and Lake Foods, will build the facility at 2901 W. Darlington St., according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. The building is projected to open this August.

USDA docs: Florence meat facility had unsanitary conditions, failed pathogen testing last year

“Agribusiness is one of our leading industries, and with our pro-business environment, it continues to grow at a rapid pace,” McMaster said in an announcement. “We congratulate Carolina Precision Foods, LLC on their $10 million investment and look forward to the impact these 402 new jobs will have on Florence County.”

There are more than 65 million pounds of poultry processed each week within two hours of Florence, according to the announcement. The new plant will be able to process meat for more than 19 million consumers each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest has positive financial impact on community

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Town Council on Monday discussed the financial outcome of this year’s Bikefest. Bikefest brought in more than $81,000 during the three-day event, but according to the town’s manager, Benjamin Quattlebaum, the net profit will be much lower. Right now, there are more than $49,000 worth of expenditures. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach council unanimously approves 2023 budget

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Town Council unanimously passed the town’s budget during its second and final reading on Monday. The town’s manager, Benjamin Quattlebaum, said the budget — set at $918,784 for the 2023 fiscal year — was affected by changes that happened during 2022, which included business license fees being […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

20 South Carolina airports to share nearly $19M in FAA grants

SOUTH CAROLINA — Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects. Charleston International Airport, traditionally South Carolina's busiest airport, is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and and...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Precision Foods#Llc#Carolina Fresh Foods#W Darlington St#Usda#Agribusiness#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBF

New interchange expected to break ground in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new multi-million dollar interchange could soon help with congestion on Carolina Forest Blvd. and River Oaks Drive. Last June, Horry County Council approved hospitality fee funding to go towards an extension of Augusta Plantation Drive to Revolutionary War Way and Highway 31. The project...
heraldadvocate.com

Genesis Family Restaurant is Business of the Month for June

Genesis Family Restaurant has been named the June 2022 Business of the Month by the Marlboro Chamber of Commerce. Owner, Connie Covington, founded Genesis Family Restaurant in 2010. It started as a small family restaurant and buffet and has grown into a successful catering business. Genesis has ten dedicated employees that take pride in serving the Marlboro County community some of the best southern comfort food you can eat. They also offer food delivery services. Genesis Family Restaurant is located at 516 Cheraw Street in Bennettsville Hours are 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown approves $41.7 million budget with utility rate increases

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown City Council approved a $41.7 million budget for 2023 on June 16, complete with utility rate increases and pay raises for city employees employed prior to January 2022. The utility rate increases run 30 percent for water, 11.5 percent for sewer, 2.4 percent for stormwater...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Coastal Observer

Engineers outline plan for dredging port’s inner harbor

A recently released study of Georgetown’s port recommends dredging part of the inner harbor to support existing commercial and recreational needs. The project to deepen the harbor’s two channels is estimated to cost around $4.4 million. It is a different project that the one Georgetown County proposed for a capital projects sales tax in 2014. That would have dredged a channel from Winyah Bay to the ocean. The $66 million price tag sank those plans.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan for a 70-mile-long project. Now all they need is $45 million to complete it. The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail...
KINGSTREE, SC
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Edventure Myrtle Beach Offers Interactive and Play at The Market Common

Something special happened on Howard Avenue in Market Common this month. On May 21, Edventure, our local branch of the Columbia Children's Museum, is opening bigger and better!. I had the pleasure of visiting the space before it opened. Jessica, the general manager, gave me a full tour! Right away,...
wpde.com

GMC Weekend - June 19, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of flights canceled across the country, COVID shots for kids under 5, and a Florence murder suspect arrested is on Good Morning Carolina Sunday. If you can't view the video below, click here.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

All southbound lanes open on I-95 after vehicle fire in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes on southbound I-95 in Dillon County have reopened after a vehicle fire early Monday evening. A vehicle fire in Dillon County caused traffic delays on I-95 south, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown schools invest millions in student safety

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District officials have spared no expense when it comes to keeping students safe. The district has spent millions since 2016 to make county school facilities as safe as possible, said Alan Walters, the district’s executive director for safety and risk management, and those efforts are ongoing.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Community embraces Lake City’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City celebrated its inaugural Juneteenth celebration over the weekend. “We have a very diverse community here, and I felt it was only fair to have a program that could actually incorporate everyone,” Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said. “Juneteenth does that. It doesn’t separate. It doesn’t segregate. It […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy