AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Advocacy Project is setting out to provide children with school supplies through their 11th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign. The campaign, which will run from June 21 to July 22, will give backpacks with school supplies to children of survivors in domestic violence shelters. The backpacks will also contain safety planning information as well as a discreet tag with the project's legal line number.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO