ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota man killed after being hit by vehicle on I-40

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJFkI_0gCij9Pw00

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man from Minnesota has been killed after being hit by a vehicle along I-40.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 15, emergency crews were called to an accident along eastbound I-40, just east of Morgan Road.

Pregnant woman accused of raping 13-year-old Guthrie teen

Investigators say a 2006 Chevy Avalanche and a 2000 Chevy Suburban were traveling eastbound on I-40 when 57-year-old Russell Pickett walked into traffic.

According to the trooper’s report, Pickett ran into the side of the Avalanche, which caused him to fall to the ground.

OG&E leave property owners with a mess

At that point, he was hit by the Suburban.

Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle fire at building in Bethany overnight

BETHANY, Okla. — Overnight, multiple agencies worked to extinguish a building that caught fire in Bethany. The fire occurred near Northwest 27th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon all responded to battle the smoke and flames that could be seen high into the night sky. Crews...
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Woman killed after 4-car crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed after a four-car crash in Canadian County. The child in her car was rushed to the hospital and two other people were hurt in the four-car crash on Northwest Expressway. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to two separate crashes...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KOCO

Oklahoma police respond to multiple violent scenes over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a busy weekend for police across Oklahoma, responding to multiple violent scenes. From standoffs to armed robberies, metro police had a busy weekend. First responders pulled a body out of the Oklahoma River. No foul play was suspected and the victim is currently listed as a John Doe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Killed In Blaine County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 22-year-old man was killed in a Blaine County crash Saturday afternoon. According to the OHP, Patrick LeFlore Jr. was driving a 2018 Honda Civic when he crashed into the back of a 2013 John Deere Swather on US 270 just north of E900 Road near Greenfield, Oklahoma.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Accident#Chevy#Avalanche#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1600kush.com

Stillwater man jailed on $100,000 bail on meth trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 38-year-old Stillwater man on parole for methamphetamine trafficking in Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a July 11 court appearance on the same drug charge as a second offense, as well as being a felon in possession of a 9 mm pistol. If...
STILLWATER, OK
KCCI.com

Two Nebraska teenagers dead after crash in southwest Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens are dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck happened near Percival, in Fremont County. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska died in the crash. Three others were hurt. Troopers believe alcohol played a...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy