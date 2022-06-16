ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Eats on the Street to Feature Car and Motorcycle Show

 4 days ago

A Car and Motorcycle Show will be part of the Eats on the Street event in downtown...

SCDNReports

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with Train

SCDN Photo Archive. A semi-truck driver in Ohio was given a citation after a train crashed into his trailer. Kwaku Wiredu entered a railroad crossing after being stuck in traffic in Coldwater. A train then collided with the trailer which caused it to hit a nearby building.
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

GAS DROPS BELOW $5 AT SOME AREA STATIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Gas prices remain through the roof, but they've actually dropped quite a bit in our area since this time last week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas Monday morning in Wayne County was $5.10. This time a week ago, the average price was $5.21. Union County, which last week had the third-highest price in Indiana, has dropped from $5.27 to $5.15. And, you can actually find gas below five dollars again. The average in Darke County Monday morning was $4.93.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
wktn.com

Hardin Freedom Fest Looking For Groups For Parade

The Hardin County Freedom Fest Committee is looking for groups, families, scouts, 4H clubs, etc. who would like to participate in the 4th of July Parade. The parade will be on July 4th with line up starting at 9 am and the parade starting at 10 am. The staging area will be the Mary Lou Johnson Library. The parade will start at the armory and turn left towards town on Main St., then turn left on Columbus Street ending at the Kenton Middle School.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Kenton, OH
Ohio Cars
wktn.com

ODOT Announces Road Work In Weekly Update

ODOT has announced road work in our region. In Hardin County this week, U.S. 68 between the city of Kenton and the Hancock County line and State Route 31 between the city of Kenton and the Union County line will have lane restrictions for berming operations. In Wyandot county State...
KENTON, OH
TiffinOhio.net

OSHP announces results of Seneca County OVI checkpoint

Fostoria, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), in conjunction with the Fostoria Police Division, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, and the Tiffin Police Department, held an OVI checkpoint in Seneca County on Friday. The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control during the operation. The...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Former Tiffin firefighter dies from occupational-related cancer

TIFFIN, Ohio — A Seneca County firefighter died recently after battling an illness. The Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division announced Monday the passing of Sean Tyler, 37. He retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with occupational-related cancer. Tyler joined the department in 2007. He is survived by his wife...
TIFFIN, OH
wtvbam.com

Two Ohio men injured in East Long Lake watercraft accident

OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two 20-year-old men from Ohio were injured Sunday morning in a personal watercraft accident on East Long Lake. The Branch County Sheriff's Office says Gage Liames from Cario, Ohio and his passenger Brenton Brock from Lima, Ohio were jumping wakes made from other watercraft.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Police seek suspects in Van Wert home invasion

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert Police Department is looking for at least one suspect involved in a break-in Saturday morning at a Van Wert home. Around 5:40 a.m., police were called to 512 Burt St. on reports of a home invasion. The initial investigation found Johnie Patrick, 88, was sleeping when someone- or multiple people- entered the front door of Patrick's home, waking him up. Patrick called out to them, but they hit him on the head.
VAN WERT, OH
WDTN

Vehicle crash in Preble County leads to fatality

Entrapment was reported. Gratis Fire and EMS advised the power lines were wrapped around the vehicle. At about 8:29 p.m. the driver was extricated from the vehicle and Care Flight was called to the scene.
wktn.com

Patrol looking for those ready to "Build Tomorrow"

(Findlay) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready. to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities. Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol,. including a physical and written test, among other requirements....
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

County Road 9 Near Liberty Benton High School To Close

County Road 9 in Hancock County next to Liberty Benton High School and the new elementary and jr. high building will be closing for a widening project. The project will begin on July 5th and is expected to be completed August 24th.. The detour for the area will be State...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument […]
wktn.com

West Central Ohio Crime Task Force Tip Line

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force has a new anonymous tip line phone number. Callers report suspected drug activity anonymously by calling 419-996-7002. When making a call please be prepared with as much information as possible such as:. · Where the suspected activity is taking place. · When...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wktn.com

STNA Training Program Through OMJHC and Hardin Community School

Ohio Means Jobs Hardin County, in partnership with Hardin Community School, Rhodes State College, and OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital are offering a STNA training program at the Hardin Community School at 400 Decatur Street in Kenton. The program begins June 27th and goes through August 19th with classes held on...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

