Eats on the Street to Feature Car and Motorcycle Show

(Whitewater Valley)--Gas prices remain through the roof, but they’ve actually dropped quite a bit in our area since this time last week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas Monday morning in Wayne County was $5.10. This time a week ago, the average price was $5.21. Union County, which last week had the third-highest price in Indiana, has dropped from $5.27 to $5.15. And, you can actually find gas below five dollars again. The average in Darke County Monday morning was $4.93.
