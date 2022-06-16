Eats on the Street to Feature Car and Motorcycle Show

The Hardin County Freedom Fest Committee is looking for groups, families, scouts, 4H clubs, etc. who would like to participate in the 4th of July Parade. The parade will be on July 4th with line up starting at 9 am and the parade starting at 10 am. The staging area will be the Mary Lou Johnson Library. The parade will start at the armory and turn left towards town on Main St., then turn left on Columbus Street ending at the Kenton Middle School.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO