Photography

If you spot all four women in this optical illusion you’re in the top 2% – but there’s a cheat to find them all

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

YOUR eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, there is more than one woman in this image, in fact there's four.

Oleg Shupliak is a Ukrainian artist who specializes in optical illusions, including imaginative portrait heads called Hidden Images.

There are four women inside this image, can you spot them all? Credit: Oleg Shupliak

This surrealism piece, called Four Women, was created by Shupliak in 2013. At first glance, it appears that a woman is speaking on a phone.

However, when looking at the woman’s hand near her cheek, you’ll notice another woman on her palm.

Finding the third woman is a bit tricky. When looking at the small woman on the arm, you might see the shape of a nose, eyes and a pair of lips.

To see the third woman you need to look at the side profile, which is why it is a bit hard to make out at first.

On Shupliak’s website, there is a close-up version of the image so viewers can easily see the third woman.

To find the fourth woman is quite easy.

You’ll notice on the stomach of the first woman is a pair of lips and the entire image is a woman itself.

Shupliak creates many illusions similar to this one, including one that looks similar to Marilyn Monroe.

Optical illusions like this image are popular online, especially illusions that claim to tell viewers something about their personality or character traits.

Other illusions are said to provide an inkling of the mental processing that delivers our experience of the viewable world.

Some optical illusions depend on biases and associations, and not everyone views them in the same way.

Certain eye-related conditions or diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy can affect a person's contrast sensitivity, which is a measure of the ability of the visual system to distinguish an object against its background.

