I’m a gardening pro… my five tips will bring your plants back to life in the heat – & why it’s all about the right pots

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
WILTING plants is a common problem - but luckily, there are five simple ways to bring them back to life.

As Brits are set to be baked in a sizzling heatwave this week in the hottest ever June, most are looking to enjoy the lovely weather.

From choosing the right colour pots to mulching, there are a few ways to bring your plants back to life Credit: Getty

But the sunny days also bring another, less fortunate, visitor - sad-looking plants that have wilted in the warm conditions.

However, there are steps you can take to reduce the impact the heat can have on your green friends, The Express reported.

Symptoms to look out for include yellowing or browning leaves, shrivelling flowers, and drooping stems.

It's best to take action right away, as if these effects get ignored, it can lead to the demise of your plant.

WATER DEEP

One of the best methods to bring your plants back to life is deep watering at the base, as it helps to coax roots deeper into the soil.

Although it is typically recommended to water most plants around once a week, this will depend on the ground.

Timing here is also crucial - you should water the plants at the very start of the day before you head out.

Because the temperature will be cooler, less water will evaporate.

MULCHING

Typically consisting of a mix of materials like grass clippings, pine needles and shredded leaves, mulch is a layer applied to soil to help it retain moisture and keep the temperatures cool.

According to The Spruce, organic mulches are also beneficial in helping to improve the soil’s structure, drainage, and nutrient-holding capacity as it goes on to decompose.

THE RIGHT POT

If you notice your plants wilting away, it could be something to do with the pot they're living in.

As dark colours absorb and retain heat, pots that are black, navy, brown and grey should be replaced with containers of a lighter, more neutral shade.

Here, plant lovers are also advised to ensure the pots have functioning drainage holes to prevent the roots from drowning and rotting.

A SHADE CLOTH

For those plants basking under the sun, one option is setting up a beach umbrella or hooking up some cloth.

It is important to check that the material you use allows for a good level or airflow, as well as provides enough shade from the boiling sun.

Just like with the pots, opt for a lighter shader.

EXTRA NUTRIENTS

If you wan to show some extra love and care, you can also give your plants a little boost with nutrients.

As well as mulch, coffee grounds are another great alternative to sprinkle on the soil.

The US Sun

The US Sun

