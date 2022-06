The Brunswick School District’s DEI Committee is inviting all community members to its Juneteenth Event; ‘What Does Juneteenth Mean?’, on June 19th 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., near the Gazebo at the Lower Mall in Brunswick. The event looks to take a commemorative Holiday as an opportunity to educate community members as part of the mission of Brunswick Schools, and also celebrate this date as a call to freedom for Black and Brown people across the country.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO