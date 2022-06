A Cadillac is one of the cheapest vehicles to own over a five-year or ten-year period, as indicated by a recent Consumer Reports study. Consumer Reports asked members of its site to report how much they paid out of pocket for their total maintenance and repairs on their vehicle during the previous twelve months. The research publication says it found “significant differences in costs between five- and ten-year old models, underscoring how cars need more maintenance and repairs over time.” The average annual cost to maintain a five-year-old vehicle was $208, while the average cost to maintain a 10-year-old vehicle was $406.

