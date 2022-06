James Lee Thompson, age 84, of Alto, Georgia , went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Mr. Thompson was born on September 13, 1937 in Walker Mountain to the late Young and Vicie Thompson .In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 29 years, Wanda Thompson; sister, Frances Dooley; brother, Edward Thompson. James was of the Christian Faith. He was retired from the City of Gainesville with over 30 years of dedicated service. James was also the former owner of Jamestown Antiques in Dahlonega.

