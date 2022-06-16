Local day trips to explore, as Oregon gas prices continue to soar: Peak Northwest podcast
By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
4 days ago
It’s not just the rain that’s been putting a damper on spring adventures in Oregon – record gas prices have also been making us rethink our weekend day trips to the coast or Columbia Gorge. Not content to simply...
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor. Portland, Oregon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feel like taking some scenic photos around Portland? Yelp users have their recommendations. With some stunning views of the city and pockets of peace amid the urban sprawl, here are the best places to take pictures in the Portland area, according to Yelp. The Grotto The Catholic shrine and sanctuary covers […]
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a new plan when it comes to addressing large homeless encampments – and it sure sounds much like the city’s old plan –– sweep the people out and remove all the tents and belongings. In many ways, it’s a return to...
It may rain on the parade day. The National Weather Service says the Portland area has a 40% chance of rain Sunday, especially after 1 p.m. That may spare the Portland Pride Parade, which begins at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street at 11 a.m. It’s followed by a festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, which runs until 6 p.m.
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
Etzel is chief executive officer of Sport Oregon. He lives in Portland. In less than a month, the cities of Eugene and Springfield will host The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – one of the world’s largest and most watched sporting events. The championships will be taking place in the United States for the first time, bringing the best track and field athletes in the world together in a celebration of diversity, human potential and athletic achievement. This is Oregon’s unique opportunity to present itself as an equal player on the international sporting events stage.
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Six people fell into the Multnomah Channel on Monday when a gangway collapsed, Portland Fire & Rescue said. Fire crews were called out Monday morning to a water rescue in the 12900 block of Northwest Marina Way. They say all six people made it out of...
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
Crater lake is one of the most unique landforms in America. A road trip from Portland to Crater Lake will be a memorable adventure, leading you to a place that has inspired mankind for thousands of years. While it may be a short drive, there is lots to see along the way.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
Solar power installations on home rooftops are surging in Oregon and Washington state. Alongside, you may have noticed an uptick in ads pitching rooftop solar, or even gotten an in-person solicitation. Some of the sales pitches contain dubious or potentially misleading claims. And now, consumer watchdogs are urging homeowners to do their homework before signing any contract.
