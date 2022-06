We continue to preview the Syracuse Orange 2022 roster. Up next. 2021 stats: Did not play but got an inch taller over the last 12 months. 2022 projections: Masood seems to be headed towards scout team duty again but the path to playing time is a bit more open on the defensive line in the future. If he continues his trend of getting taller he could find himself invited to join the basketball team when football season ends.

