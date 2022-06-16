ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Sheriff holding forum on unarmed pilot program

By -David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLq09_0gCifZbp00

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, June 21 at 12 pm. The forum will detail the elements of the unarmed pilot program, introduce the Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the calls included in the pilot program, and answer questions from the community.

The program is intended to both assess the effectiveness and outcomes of unarmed responses to certain call types and free up time for Sheriff’s Deputies to respond to emergency calls, complete investigations, and build more relationships with members of the community.

The forum will also encourage community input on the plan, TCSO is asking community members to help determine how the pilot program should measure success. Input can also be shared through the Reimagining Public Safety website at www.publicsafetyreimagined.org . The forum will be on zoom, and simulcast and archived on the Tompkins County YouTube channel. Please register for the Zoom event in advance

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Business of the Week: Century Sunrise Apartments

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Century Sunrise Apartments in Johnson City is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week. The two building apartment complex offers 104 rentable affordable housing units. The former factories used to be a part of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company before they underwent historical redevelopment in 2018. Since opening in 2019, […]
JOHNSON CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
News Channel 34

Discovery Center holds Juneteenth celebration

BINGHAMTON, NY – With schools closed today for the new Juneteenth holiday, the Discovery Center commemorated the day with messages of freedom and peace. Visitors to the children’s museum celebrated Juneteenth by reading books and engaging in arts and crafts projects. A diverse group of children also enjoyed the museum’s collection of exhibits, such as […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Brooke

June 20th – Meet Brooke! Brooke is a 4 month-old unspayed female. She is a retriever mix and still growing. She is a super cute, playful puppy that is eager to find her forever home! If you’re interested in Brooke, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#The Forum#Tompkins County Sheriff#Sheriff S Deputies#Tcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Sole City Coffee opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A brand new coffee house is adding a unique flavor to Main Street in downtown Johnson City. Kathryn and Tom Sheredy, owners of the Sole City Coffeehouse, want their business to remind customers of the bustle the Endicott-Johnson Shoe factories once brought to the Triple Cities. The Sheredys say they aim […]
JOHNSON CITY, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, June 17th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 130 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 19 of them new. 28 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths is still 528.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Road risks: Motorcycle fatalities increase during summer months

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Safety officials are sounding the alarm on motorcycle safety, reminding riders the risk they take when hitting the road. “They need to be cognizant and they need to slow down,” Elmira Traffic Safety Sgt. Chris Zelko said. “Things happen on the road very quickly.” The warning comes amid a serious crash […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy