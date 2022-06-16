Five Kansas City Chiefs made the CBS Sports ranking of Top 100 NFL players

A year ago, a half-dozen Chiefs players were on the CBS Sports list of top 100 NFL players, but that number is five for the 2022 season.

Pete Prisco again made the top 100 ranking for CBS Sports and three Chiefs players from last year are among his best again: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Joining the trio in CBS Sports’ Top 100 are offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney.

Falling out of the CBS list: defensive back L’Jarius Sneed.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who signed with the Saints as a free agent, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins, were among the six Chiefs on last year’s ranking .

The Chargers have nine players on this year’s list, the most of any NFL team. The Buccaneers, 49ers and Cowboys have six each, while the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Rams and Packers have five players.

Here is an excerpt of what Prisco had to say about each Chiefs player.

No. 3: QB Patrick Mahomes

“He wasn’t as good last season as in years past, but he remains one of the best in the league,” Prisco wrote. “Even a slight dip for him is better than most.”

No. 19: TE Travis Kelce

“(H)e is still one of the best,” Prisco noted.

No. 36: DT Chris Jones

Prisco’s analysis: “He had nine sacks last season and is a tough guy to block inside in one-on-one situations.”

No. 59: C Creed Humphrey

“He anchors what has become a good offensive line,” Prisco wrote, “and he should be even better this season.”

No. 96: G Joe Thuney

“He was good protecting Patrick Mahomes,” Prisco noted, “and was solid in the run game — even if they don’t run it as much as some would like.”