Overwatch 2 Reveal Event I Summer of Gaming 2022

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Sinmara's Chosen, including what they are, where they are located, and their combat capabilities. There are three Sinmara's Chosen in Dawn of Ragnarok. They are Muspel Warrior mini-bosses that roam the roads throughout Svartalfheim. Their mission is to seek out Havi and defeat him. They are very similar to the Zealots in the base game. When you get close to one, you will hear the same warning horn as the Zealots. Unlike Zealots, each one possesses a special ability that makes them more challenging. Also, as Muspels, they are immune to fire, so fiery weapon perks and abilities have no effect on them.

