ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Fallen Tree Blocked Newburgh Street For Several Hours

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large tree fell around 3:00 this morning causing a power outage for some...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Road closure planned for State Road 168

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 168 in Fort Branch. INDOT says starting around June 27, SR 168 will close for railroad repairs. This closure will take place between Railroad Street and West Street in Fort Branch. Crews will be working to repair […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to car on fire after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Pennyrile Parkway, just past the Owensboro exit. Dispatchers say the call originally came in a car fire Monday afternoon, but crews discovered it was a crash. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Our crew on scene says...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pipe installation could affect traffic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says Owensboro Catholic School plans to address a drainage issue with the installation of two pipes under KY 81 (MP 13.6). KYTC says work is scheduled to begin on June 27, and once the infrastructure is in place, the City of Owensboro will own and maintain the structures. Drivers near […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Newburgh, IN
City
Madison, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper Police remind drivers to lock car doors

JASPER Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police issue a warning for drivers after several unlocked cars were rummaged through over the weekend. Jasper Police say overnight Sunday multiple unlocked cars in the area of West Fifth Street were rifled through in the city. Police need help identifying the person they think is responsible. Officers are reminding […]
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Centerpoint Energy
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Man caught on camera starting Evansville garage fire

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with arson on Sunday after police say he was caught on camera starting a garage fire. Detectives with the Evansville Police Department were called to an arson investigation scene at a home on North First Avenue just north of Diamond Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20. Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the […]
WEHT/WTVW

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police called to shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after shots were fired. Dispatchers say it was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Kentucky and Riverside. Police say no people were hit, but a car was damaged. They say two people of interest were taken into custody to be questioned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. Updated: 10 hours ago. Home built in early 1900s damaged...
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Some Washington Residents Still Without Power

A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a hit and run suspect. They say on Sunday, June 12, an 80-year-old man, later identified as Gardner Weber, was picking up prescriptions at the CVS on East Morgan Avenue for his wife, who was in the hospital at the time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s When You Can Use Fireworks in Evansville Without Getting in Trouble

There's no doubt that fireworks are fun. Depending on how much money you're willing to spend, there's something captivating about the sounds and colorful explosions fireworks bring. But as entertaining as they are, they are essentially explosives that burn at extremely high heat and can cause serious damage if not handled properly. While you want to have fun and celebrate our nation's independence, you also want to make sure you still have all your appendages when the show is over. But, regardless of how much of your hard-earned money you spent to (almost literally) blow it up in the air, and that you are (presumably) setting them off on your own private property, there are still laws and ordinances in effect you must follow unless you want to find your show getting shut down by law enforcement.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy