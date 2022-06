Last week, Rebel Wilson shared that she found her Disney princess. Days later, it was revealed that the timing of her coming out may not have been entirely her choice. In a post shared on Instagram last week, the comedian and actor confirmed her relationship with Ramona Agruma, the L.A.-based owner of the loungewear company Lemon Ve Limon. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…” Wilson wrote in the caption, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” She included a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

