Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have finally come back with brand new chapters so fans can now catch up with both of these major action manga series! With the both of these major franchises now releasing on a monthly schedule, it can be tough to wait to see how each of them continues their respective stories. With Dragon Ball Super seemingly nearing the climax of its current arc, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations setting the stage for its next one, each new chapter of both series are that much more important than ever to catch up with as soon as possible.

COMICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO