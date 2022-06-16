ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Powerball winning tickets sold in SC

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning tickets drawn Wednesday night were sold in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket was sold in Roebuck and the other was sold in North Augusta.

The winning Roebuck ticket was sold at the Food Lion #2641 on Highway 221.

According to the lottery, the ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the red number in Wednesday night’s drawing. Spending an extra $1 doubled the PowerPlay prize to $100,000.

The North Augusta ticket was sold at Circle K Store #5588 on West Martintown Road.

The lottery said this player won $50,000 in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing.

Both winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize according to the lottery. Information n claiming prizes can be found at sceducationlottery.com .

Odds for both big wins are 1 in 913,129.

