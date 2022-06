Daniel Fiaccone graduated from college with two degrees and the ability to write multiple coding languages but ended up doing manual labor and working in a warehouse. He didn’t mind the work and found ways to improve the processes, but he hit a wall on advancement and wasn’t performing to the top of his abilities. Today, he is an associate at EY who codes, analyzes data, and works in risk management for the global consulting firm EY. The job helped him pay off his loans and buy a house for his mother. So how did it happen?

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO