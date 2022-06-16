ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres vs. Cubs prediction: Bet on red-hot Joe Musgrove

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6eyl_0gCiZagG00

No front page. No back page. No problem. Is there any bigger sports story than the one in which your favorite handicapper has won 27 of his last 31 games?

All right, maybe U.S. soccer’s 1-1 draw with El Salvador. Maybe. And even though the Feds raised the interest rate by 0.75 percent to lower inflation, the rate of interest in Stitch’s daily play is much higher as fans continue to inflate their betting accounts. No justice for the streak.

Betting on the US Open 2022?

Onward.

The surging Padres visit the freefalling Cubs on Thursday. Heading into Wednesday night, San Diego was 22-11 on the road while Chicago owned an eight-game losing skid.

The Padres’ Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50) hasn’t permitted a run in his last 14 innings. The Cubs’ Matt Swarmer was swarmed for six runs at Yankee Stadium in his latest outing. Play 10 units on the Padres.

Not yet. We won again. The Twins blanked the Mariners 5-0. Sonny Gray scattered three hits over five frames. The bullpen allowed just two more over the final four. Up +1,314 kenthrbeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Sonny Gray
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Us Open#U S Soccer#Feds#Stitch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy