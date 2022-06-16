Thousands still without power after thunderstorms steamrolled through Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids

A storm system that worked its way across the state Wednesday evening left behind numerous power outages in central Wisconsin.

More than 90,000 Wisconsin residents lost power last night, including about 34,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers, 3,500 Adams-Columbia County Electric Cooperative customers, 11,000 Alliant Energy customers, 17,000 Oakdale Electric Cooperative customers. About 43,000 We Energies customers were still without power as of 9 a.m. this morning.

In the wake of the storms in Wausau early Wednesday morning, WPS said that they had restored power to 85% of customers by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

After spawning a tornado that touched down near Tomah , the storm moved east, hitting Wausau shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Most of the storm's damage came from its high winds, which reached 53 miles per hour in Wisconsin Rapids and 51 miles per hour in Plover, the NWS said. Further south, Wautoma's winds reached 66 miles per hour. There were no reports of large hail or flash flooding.

However, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Plover all received tornado warnings, mostly coming from radar-indicated cloud rotation, the NWS said. No tornado touchdowns were reported in the area.

