The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series wrapped up in Lockwood on Saturday night with Montana sweeping the night and sweeping the 2022 series. In the boys game, Montana got by Wyoming 94-77 as the Treasure State guys scored the first 14 points of the game. Wyoming got back in the game with a 17-6 run but Montana was too much down the stretch. Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview led all scorers with 28 while Davis Crilley of Kelly Walsh and Harley Davis of Kaycee led Wyoming with 12 each. Cody Wright from Dubois had 11 and Kade Preuit of Wheatland had 10. Montana now has beaten Wyoming 20 straight times and leads the series 65-27.

