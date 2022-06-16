Riley thanks board of health for release of ARPA funds

St. Joseph County Commission on Aging executive director Pam Riley extended a big thank you to the Board of Health Wednesday, especially Commissioners Kathy Pangle and Jared Hoffmaster, for voting for the release of ARPA funds.

Riley said this is funding through the Older Americans Act and distributed through AAA. The COA will receive about $230,000, she said.

All COA departments have been working for months to determine the best use of this one-time funding, Riley said.

“We have requested a MOW truck and a blast chill freezer to very rapidly freeze food and place it in the walk-in freezer so that we can continue moving towards our goal of meal of choice,” she said. “Also on the list are two different software programs for in-home aides and members. We have many supplies on the list as well as additional equipment items if we are not able to secure original equipment requests by the end of September due to supply chain issues.”

Riley also thanked the entire COA staff that pitched in extra hours over the last few weeks.

“We have a very busy summer planned and the staff is ready to help in any way to make our events spectacular,” she said.

Riley also updated COA board members on the pickleball/shuffleboard project in Three Rivers. The cement is poured, the fence should be installed by the end of next week and the painting is scheduled for mid-August to mid-September.

Apartments in Three Rivers remain full with a waiting list. A long waiting list for in-home services also remains.

“We are in desperate need of in-home aides and encourage people to join our team,” Riley said. “Our older adults need you!”

COA has an exciting and full summer schedule of great events including water festival, teddy bear picnic, summer picnic and dinner night out, just to name a few. Stay connected on events with COA’s newsletter, social media, and website.

Home-delivered meals and congregate meals are going very well with fabulous menus, Riley said.

“We have received lots of compliments on our meals,” she said.