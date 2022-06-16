ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Music Week will feature Ukrainian performer

 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – When Topeka Music Week comes to the Capital City from July 8 through the 16 one performer, in particular, will have traveled halfway across the globe to perform.

Visit Topeka announced Thursday morning that vocalist Mariia Ratman, a Ukraine native, will perform a set list in both English and Ukrainian. Ratman came to Topeka with her family after Russia invaded her home.

“I’m honored to be performing during Topeka Music Week, to support my fellow Ukrainians who have come to the area as refugees,” Ratman said. “I sang in multiple bands back home before the war and am excited to be on stage again doing what I love, especially when I can help people at the same time.”

Mariia Ratman (Courtesy Photo/Visit Topeka)

The benefit concert will take place Sunday, July 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Beacon , located at 420 SW 9th St. . The $20.00 ticket price includes admission to the concert, one complimentary beverage and a treat provided by local favorite Hazel Hill Chocolate.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., at 6:30 p.m. native Ukrainians will share their story before the start of the concert at 7 p.m.

“This event will be a first for The Beacon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve as the venue for this incredible cause,” said Shelby Irick, co-owner of the venue. “We expect hundreds to turn out on July 10 to hear from Ratman and other native Ukrainians, so be sure to purchase tickets soon because space is limited. Our team looks forward to hosting and making this benefit concert a success!”

In addition to the Ukrainian benefit concert, Topeka Music Week will feature performances at venues across the city, including downtown’s Evergy Plaza and Jayhawk Theatre, NOTO’s Redbud Park, Happy Basset Barrel House, the Legendary Boobie Trap Bar, and more. The week culminates with Topeka’s historic Fiesta Mexicana, which will feature exciting Spanish-language performances, and Country Stampede, a three-day outdoor country music festival held at Heartland Motorsports Park. More information about Topeka Music Week may be found at TopekaMusicWeek.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Bob Ross at Bob.Ross@TopekaPartnership.com or communications manager India Yarborough at India.Yarborough@TopekaPartnership.com.

KSNT News

Historic Topeka sculpture to be fully renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A project to restore a historic Topeka icon is wrapping up and will soon be completed according to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, on Thursday. Local artist DeAna Morrison, owner of the Amused Gallery in the North Topeka Art District, has been repairing the buffalo sculpture located in Cushinberry Park, nicknamed “Old […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winners of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway have been drawn on Thursday including the grand prize winner of the $500,000 new home. Seven thousand tickets were sold over the course of the giveaway, raising over $3.4 million for St. Jude. Tonight, both the house and other large prizes will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a lockdown on Monday morning, activities will continue as planned on Tuesday for Topeka Public Schools USD 501. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, June 20, the district increased supervision and student activities remained indoors out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement officials reviewed a community matter.
TOPEKA, KS
