Topeka Music Week will feature Ukrainian performer

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – When Topeka Music Week comes to the Capital City from July 8 through the 16 one performer, in particular, will have traveled halfway across the globe to perform.

Visit Topeka announced Thursday morning that vocalist Mariia Ratman, a Ukraine native, will perform a set list in both English and Ukrainian. Ratman came to Topeka with her family after Russia invaded her home.

“I’m honored to be performing during Topeka Music Week, to support my fellow Ukrainians who have come to the area as refugees,” Ratman said. “I sang in multiple bands back home before the war and am excited to be on stage again doing what I love, especially when I can help people at the same time.”

Mariia Ratman (Courtesy Photo/Visit Topeka)

The benefit concert will take place Sunday, July 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Beacon , located at 420 SW 9th St. . The $20.00 ticket price includes admission to the concert, one complimentary beverage and a treat provided by local favorite Hazel Hill Chocolate.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., at 6:30 p.m. native Ukrainians will share their story before the start of the concert at 7 p.m.

“This event will be a first for The Beacon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve as the venue for this incredible cause,” said Shelby Irick, co-owner of the venue. “We expect hundreds to turn out on July 10 to hear from Ratman and other native Ukrainians, so be sure to purchase tickets soon because space is limited. Our team looks forward to hosting and making this benefit concert a success!”

In addition to the Ukrainian benefit concert, Topeka Music Week will feature performances at venues across the city, including downtown’s Evergy Plaza and Jayhawk Theatre, NOTO’s Redbud Park, Happy Basset Barrel House, the Legendary Boobie Trap Bar, and more. The week culminates with Topeka’s historic Fiesta Mexicana, which will feature exciting Spanish-language performances, and Country Stampede, a three-day outdoor country music festival held at Heartland Motorsports Park. More information about Topeka Music Week may be found at TopekaMusicWeek.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Bob Ross at Bob.Ross@TopekaPartnership.com or communications manager India Yarborough at India.Yarborough@TopekaPartnership.com.

