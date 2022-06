CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — It is one thing to study the forests on land, but it's an entirely different thing to study the "forests" of the sea. "When we think about forests, most of us are thinking about terrestrial forests, right? But these are underwater forests that are doing incredible work in terms of absorbing carbon dioxide, turning it into food, that supports us," said Betsy Peabody, executive director of Puget Sound Restoration Fund (PSRF), a group dedicated to researching and preserving the marine life of its namesake.

WILDLIFE ・ 5 DAYS AGO