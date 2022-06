The 4th Annual Event runs today from 3PM-8PM. Fargo Brewing Company and Jade Presents have curated an event that brings several local vendors, such as Pico, Lupe’s Tacos, Casa Delicia Eatery, Big Papa's BBQ, Broskis, and Nova Eatery together in one place. Each vendor will have a unique menu and offer lower-price street tacos so patrons can try them all. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tacos in the Ultimate Taco Showdown. In previous years, Pico and Lupe's Tacos were voted as local favorites.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO