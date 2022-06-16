ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

39-year-old man dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree on South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0gCiVk5000
39-year-old man dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree on South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A 39-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle slammed into a tree Wednesday on South Side. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 6:40 a.m. on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0gCiVk5000
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)

5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue. The early reports showed that the child was standing with his father and grandmother on a sidewalk, ordering ice cream from the ice cream truck that was parked along the curb [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found floating along San Antonio’s River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found floating along the River Walk. San Antonio Police were called to the area at South St. Mary’s near East Commerce at around 3 A.M. Monday. That’s where a passer-by spotted the body in the river. The body...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Tx#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
reportwire.org

Mass shooting at San Antonio BBQ leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

At least two people were killed and five others injured during a “drive-by” mass shooting late Saturday in San Antonio, a local police head said. The seven people were shot about 10 p.m. as a family was barbecuing outside a house, while multiple children were inside, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus told reporters during a press conference.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man crossing far Northeast Side street hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man crossing a far Northeast Side street was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of Thousand Oaks, not far from Bulverde Road and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Otis Dewayne Nelson dead after a single-vehicle crash on South Side (San Antonio, TX)

39-year-old Otis Dewayne Nelson dead after a single-vehicle crash on South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 39-year-old Otis Dewayne Nelson as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Wednesday on the city’s South Side. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place a little before 6:40 a.m. on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond, which is south of Loop 410 [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man seriously injured after a rear-end collision on the city’s Northeast Side (San Antonio, TX)

23-year-old man seriously injured after a rear-end collision on the city’s Northeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Thursday morning, a 23-year-old man suffered injuries following a rear-end crash on the city’s Northeast Side. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound, near Walzem Road [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy