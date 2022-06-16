39-year-old man dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree on South Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A 39-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle slammed into a tree Wednesday on South Side. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 6:40 a.m. on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .