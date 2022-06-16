ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Prince William delivers message from daughter Princess Charlotte

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiJBB_0gCiVdtv00

Princess Charlotte had her father deliver a message to the Lionesses. Prince William , who is president of the Football Association, visited the England women’s national soccer team on Wednesday at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent﻿.

RELATED:

Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

During the outing, the Duke of Cambridge delivered a message from his seven-year-old daughter. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, ‘Please tell them that,’” William told the team.

The proud dad added, “Budding star for the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdUc5_0gCiVdtv00 Getty Images

William﻿ was presented with jerseys for his and the Duchess of Cambridge ’s three children—Princess Charlotte, Prince George , and Prince Louis —featuring their names and their respective ages as their jersey numbers.

“Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. A major tournament on home soil is an exciting prospect and it’s clear the players are looking forward to the opportunity to show what they can do,” the Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote alongside photos from the engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UxB4_0gCiVdtv00 Getty Images

“This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity. With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!” the caption continued.

William, an avid soccer fan, has spoken about his kids playing the sport in the past . Back in 2019, Diana Award recipient Olivia Hancock shared, “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you.’” Olivia revealed that William told his eldest son: “George, Charlotte could be as good as you.’”

Comments / 11

morning dove
3d ago

William is a wonderful father and his children are so beautiful and well-rounded❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply(1)
18
Nelly Navarro
4d ago

Love 💙 Prince William he is the best. And will be a wonderful King.

Reply
23
Stephen Fricke
3d ago

Kids are funny. The little boy is a real character

Reply
10
Related
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Prince Harry will need to return to royal family to take ‘pressure’ off Kate and William, expert says

Prince Harry may need to “return to the royal family” to “take pressure” off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a royal expert has claimed.Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, said the current form of the monarchy is “looking a bit skeletal” as it wasn’t meant to “lose Andrew and Harry”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US to pursue other projects.They briefly returned to the UK last weekend with their children, Archie, three,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Louis#British Royal Family#Uk#The Football Association#Uefa Women S Euro 2022
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Is Going Viral After Adorably Correcting Prince George During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sisters know best. Princess Charlotte went viral — again! — after she was spotted correcting her older brother, Prince George, during the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, on […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy