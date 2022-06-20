ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ninja Cold Press Pro juicer is perfect for making fresh, tasty drinks for one (or two)

By Michael Berk
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
With a budget-friendly price tag, the smallest footprint of all of the models we tested and a reasonably quiet motor, the Ninja Cold Press Pro is a great way to experiment with juicing, though its 16-ounce capacity means its best if you're making only one or two cups — whether you...

