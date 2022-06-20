The Ninja Cold Press Pro juicer is perfect for making fresh, tasty drinks for one (or two)

If you're going to have a lot of stuff, you'd better keep it organized. But being organized often requires us to have less stuff. It's a vicious cycle: you can't stop acquiring things, which you can't organize, and thus you can never find anything, so you feel like you don't have everything you need, so you will continue to acquire more things. Your living space comes to feel like one big catch-all box of who-knows-what, and nothing really has a place to go—congratulations, you're a hoarder. But there is hope. These 35 products we found at Amazon will help you keep your possessions in order and findable. Spice racks, coffee stands and under the sink organizers can help declutter a kitchen. If you bathroom is a mess, wall-mounted caddies, toothpaste dispensers and makeup palette organizers can give you the space you need. Put everything in its right place and get on with your life.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 HOURS AGO