Stephanie Morgan retiring from the Brownwood Police Department after 18 years
By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
4 days ago
The City of Brownwood posted the following on its Facebook page:. Sergeant Stephanie Morgan is retiring from the Brownwood Police Department after 18 years of distinguished service. Sergeant Morgan was hired as a police...
Mary L. (Deeds) Cole, 80, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at Cedar Point Cemetery in Brown County, Texas. Mary was born January 22, 1942 in Brownwood, Texas to John and Birdie Lou Deeds. She graduated from...
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A fatal single-vehicle crash in Mills County has killed a Temple father and his one-year-old daughter, police said. At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to US 84 near Goldthwaite on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Luis Miguel...
Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully on June 20. Peggy was born on July 27th, 1936 to R.G. (Dick) and Lillie Jones of Democrat, Texas. Peggy graduated from Zephyr High School and attended Howard Payne College. She served 3 years as a flight attendant for American Airlines – a job she cherished.
Robert L. “Bob” Turner, 87 of Voss, Texas, passed away in the Coleman hospital on Sunday, June 19. Turner was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1991 and served in the House for 12 years, through 2003. Turner represented Brown County and several other area counties.
During the May 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 51 true bills were returned against 49 persons. Stephen Uriel Ramirez aka Uriel Stephen Ramirez: Retaliation. Ronnie Lynn Landes: Possession of a controlled substance. Anthony Xavier Gonzales: CT. I-II Evading arrest. David Loren Harris: Possession of a controlled substance.
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m. Monday:. 100 Block of Early Blvd is currently shut down and vehicles are being re-routed as ATMOS Energy works on a severe gas leak that was detected. The road is expected to be open soon.
David Lee Farmer, 79, went home on June 18, 2022, after an eight-month battle with pulmonary fibrosis. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 AM. David was born in Brady, Texas on September 8, 1942 to Seth F Farmer and Margaret (Sutton) Farmer. He spent his childhood years in Odessa, Tx, graduating from Odessa High School; attended college at Texas State University on a track scholarship and later graduated from Texas Tech. His working years were in finance and accounting, primarily with oilfield manufacturing companies in the Houston area. Later, he established his own financial planning and investment firm. Upon retirement, he raised Dorper sheep and border collies on his beloved ranch.
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven individuals were found inside a vehicle during a human smuggling traffic stop in Clyde. Clyde police worked with the US Border Patrol to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation. A driver, who was from Honduras, was detained, as […]
The Texas Bombers 12u Sheffield placed 4th place in the gold bracket at nationals this past week. They were part of a national tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They earned gold division rating by going 3-1 in pool play. The Bombers played 9 games in 4 days. The girls competed against all class A teams from different states (Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama). They were eliminated in bracket play by one run on both losses. They lost 4-3 to class A team North Carolina Benson , and 1-0 to class A team Outlaws from Tennessee. They won bracket games 7-1 and 7-6.
Brownwood, Texas is a supportive city. As a hub for many local businesses, sometimes with the same services, there is an opportunity for owners to support each other and build solid relationships. Two local owners, Carl Price (left), owner of Primal Brewing Co., and Micah Jaynes (right), owner of Pioneer...
Pools for the 32-team Division II 7-on-7 state tournament were released Monday morning, and the Brownwood Lions landed in Pool B along with Anna, Silsbee and Smithville. The 7-on-7 Division II state tournament takes place Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, and Brownwood is making its 22nd consecutive appearance at the event.
Congratulations to Coleman's Walt Arnold. He is your 2022 College National Finals Rodeo Steer Wrestling Champion, representing Tarleton State University. Walt threw his final steer in the championship round in 3.7 seconds. Walt's previous runs were 4.2, 4.2 and 4.8 to propel him to the Championship Round where he had his best run of the finals.
