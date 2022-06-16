Stephanie Morgan retiring from the Brownwood Police Department after 18 years

David Lee Farmer, 79, went home on June 18, 2022, after an eight-month battle with pulmonary fibrosis. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 AM. David was born in Brady, Texas on September 8, 1942 to Seth F Farmer and Margaret (Sutton) Farmer. He spent his childhood years in Odessa, Tx, graduating from Odessa High School; attended college at Texas State University on a track scholarship and later graduated from Texas Tech. His working years were in finance and accounting, primarily with oilfield manufacturing companies in the Houston area. Later, he established his own financial planning and investment firm. Upon retirement, he raised Dorper sheep and border collies on his beloved ranch.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO