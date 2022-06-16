BangsFest slated for June 25

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully on June 20. Peggy was born on July 27th, 1936 to R.G. (Dick) and Lillie Jones of Democrat, Texas. Peggy graduated from Zephyr High School and attended Howard Payne College. She served 3 years as a flight attendant for American Airlines – a job she cherished.
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from June 10 through June 16:. Edwards, Sarah Kendall, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Crowsy, William Kolby, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Crowsy, William Kolby, Unlawful Carrying Weapon. Haynes, Brittany Rachelle, Hindering Apprehension. Miller, Amanda Mae, Possession of Marijuana...
Robert L. “Bob” Turner, 87 of Voss, Texas, passed away in the Coleman hospital on Sunday, June 19. Turner was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1991 and served in the House for 12 years, through 2003. Turner represented Brown County and several other area counties.
Maybe the strangest football game I have ever been associated with occurred in November of 1983. It was the Brownwood Lions against the Vernon Lions for the bi-district championship at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. It was a defensive struggle from the word go. In fact, late in the game Vernon was ahead 11-6. Keep in mind this was before the play clock. It was before a clock stoppage for a first down. It was before any of those rules were in effect.
The Texas Bombers 12u Sheffield placed 4th place in the gold bracket at nationals this past week. They were part of a national tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They earned gold division rating by going 3-1 in pool play. The Bombers played 9 games in 4 days. The girls competed against all class A teams from different states (Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama). They were eliminated in bracket play by one run on both losses. They lost 4-3 to class A team North Carolina Benson , and 1-0 to class A team Outlaws from Tennessee. They won bracket games 7-1 and 7-6.
During the May 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 51 true bills were returned against 49 persons. Stephen Uriel Ramirez aka Uriel Stephen Ramirez: Retaliation. Ronnie Lynn Landes: Possession of a controlled substance. Anthony Xavier Gonzales: CT. I-II Evading arrest. David Loren Harris: Possession of a controlled substance.
David Lee Farmer, 79, went home on June 18, 2022, after an eight-month battle with pulmonary fibrosis. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10 AM. David was born in Brady, Texas on September 8, 1942 to Seth F Farmer and Margaret (Sutton) Farmer. He spent his childhood years in Odessa, Tx, graduating from Odessa High School; attended college at Texas State University on a track scholarship and later graduated from Texas Tech. His working years were in finance and accounting, primarily with oilfield manufacturing companies in the Houston area. Later, he established his own financial planning and investment firm. Upon retirement, he raised Dorper sheep and border collies on his beloved ranch.
Pools for the 32-team Division II 7-on-7 state tournament were released Monday morning, and the Brownwood Lions landed in Pool B along with Anna, Silsbee and Smithville. The 7-on-7 Division II state tournament takes place Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, and Brownwood is making its 22nd consecutive appearance at the event.
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m. Monday:. 100 Block of Early Blvd is currently shut down and vehicles are being re-routed as ATMOS Energy works on a severe gas leak that was detected. The road is expected to be open soon.
Congratulations to Coleman's Walt Arnold. He is your 2022 College National Finals Rodeo Steer Wrestling Champion, representing Tarleton State University. Walt threw his final steer in the championship round in 3.7 seconds. Walt's previous runs were 4.2, 4.2 and 4.8 to propel him to the Championship Round where he had his best run of the finals.
