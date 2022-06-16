BangsFest slated for June 25

Maybe the strangest football game I have ever been associated with occurred in November of 1983. It was the Brownwood Lions against the Vernon Lions for the bi-district championship at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. It was a defensive struggle from the word go. In fact, late in the game Vernon was ahead 11-6. Keep in mind this was before the play clock. It was before a clock stoppage for a first down. It was before any of those rules were in effect.

