The Toledo (OH) Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, while assisting Ashland police, have made an arrest in the murders of two young sisters, one a teenager. Friday morning at approximately 8:15, the Ashland Police Department responded to a duplex in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue after neighbors reported hearing gunfire, according to a report by WSAZ.com. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two women, 20-year-old Selina Easter and 18-year-old Summer Algarakhuly, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO