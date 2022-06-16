ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Walker to join Elle King as co-headliners for Ribfest 2022

By Tony Smith
 4 days ago

Ribfest officials announced that Clay Walker will joing Elle King as co-headliners for the 33rd annual Ribfest.

This after country music superstar Toby Keith announced he has been battling stomach cancer since late last year but has received treatment and he had to drop out. This year Ribfest will be at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Ribfest was held in Naperville for 32 years. It was supposed to move to Romeoville but has been on hiatus the past two summers because of the pandemic. The festival traditionally took place on Independence Day weekend.

Ribfest is the major fundraiser hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.

For ticket and other information, click here .

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.

