Beadle County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Beadle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 08:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Codington, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Codington; Hamlin The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota South central Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Kellerton Church, or 14 miles southwest of Watertown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Thomas and Goose Lake around 1015 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beadle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BEADLE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central South Dakota.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingsbury A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGSBURY COUNTY At 948 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow Lake, or 15 miles south of Clark, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bancroft. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DEUEL...SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS...EASTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL...HAMLIN...WESTERN GRANT AND CODINGTON COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rudebusch Corner to near Dakota Sioux Casino to Lake Norden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rauville, Rudebusch Corner, Stone Bridge, Finley Heights Housing, Lake Poinsett, Waverly, Dempster, Claremont Colony, Estelline, South Shore, Troy, Poinsett Colony, Stockholm, Bullhead Lake, School Lake and Strandburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Codington, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Codington; Hamlin THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN HAMLIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL CODINGTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Sanborn HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING While still quite humid, temperatures have fallen off enough to allow heat indices to fall below 100 degrees. Therefore, the heat advisory will be allowed to expire. Cooler and less humid air will gradually spread east across the region overnight.
