Representatives of the Marlboro High School Theater Department won nine awards at the 2022 Basie Awards, which were presented in Red Bank on May 25. “After two years of improvising and working around the (coronavirus) pandemic, we were relieved when we realized this year’s ceremony could be live and that these schools, and these students, would have the opportunity to stage their productions in front of live audiences,” said Samantha Giustiniani, senior director, education, Count Basie Center for the Arts.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO