WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington police is continuing to investigate two shootings that occurred in and around the downtown area in the past two days. According to Wilmington Police Department, the Downtown Task Force Units responded to a ShotSpotter alert this morning around 1:30 in the 600 block of North 3rd Street. A 36-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk near the Wilson Center, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO