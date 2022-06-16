Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal'

June 16 (UPI) -- Austin Butler says meeting Priscilla Presley for his film Elvis was a "surreal" experience.

The 30-year-old actor recalled meeting Presley, an actress and the ex-wife of late rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Butler will play Elvis Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, in Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. The actor visited Graceland, Elvis Presley's former mansion that is now a museum, and met with Priscilla Presley for the role.

"Oh man, she's just the loveliest person," Butler said of Priscilla Presley. "And when I first met her, she said very few words, but it was more looking in her eyes and you realize, this is the woman that Elvis fell in love with all those years ago."

"And she still loves him to this day, and she's the mother of his only child," he added, referencing Lisa Marie Presley. "And it was so surreal."

Butler said Priscilla Presley told him he has "big shoes to fill" with the film.

"Then she gave me this big hug and she said, 'You have a lot of support.' And that was huge," the actor said. "And then she said, 'Have you been to Graceland yet?' I said, 'I'm about to go in for the first time.' And she said, 'I truly believe that's where his spirit is.'"

"I went over there for the first time, and I spent the whole day in there by myself," he added. "And now getting to spend time with her, and be in the Jungle Room with Lisa Marie? It made me feel like I was part of the family. It was so amazing."

Butler previously said on Good Morning America that he lost sleep because of the weight of responsibility of playing Elvis Presley.

Elvis is a biographical musical drama that explores Elvis Presley's life and career through the eyes of his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Hanks). Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJonge also star.

The film opens in theaters June 24.