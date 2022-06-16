ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Best Drinks to Send Your Dad for Father's Day

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ty07H_0gCiOLt400
Courtesy of brands

What makes an ideal liquor bottle to gift on Father’s Day?

Do you throw out the holiday’s gifting cliches and tired characterizations? Because it’s totally still ok to give dad some whiskey. Do you play it safe and get what dad likes, or do you experiment? Maybe there’s a good in-between, such a limited-edition expression from a distillery he loves.

The most important idea? Get something you know dad would love but wouldn’t mind sharing.

Our criteria for the bottles below was pretty simple: Is it good? Does the drink have a dad-worthy story behind it? And can you get these drinks delivered by Father’s Day, which is kind of important? For the most part, we’re suggesting ReserveBar and Drizly to get you and pops your drinks on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBWi9_0gCiOLt400
Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye Russell’s Reserve – Campari Group

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye

(In Partnership with Russell’s Reserve)

Much like your father, Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye is a classic expression years in the making. The brainchild of master distiller Eddie Russell (who created the eponymous Kentucky brand in homage to his father, Jimmy), the Single Barrel Rye is a bold whiskey, striking a distinctive balance of spicy pepper, vanilla and tobacco flavors that’s sure to put dear old dad in a deeply contemplative mood. Grab yourself a tumbler, too, and pull up a seat to hear a few of Dad’s stories — this whiskey is best enjoyed together. And, if your father is worthy of two bottles (or you’re just feeling particularly generous), consider treating him to Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old — a limited-edition bourbon with as much character as Dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8kb9_0gCiOLt400
Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2 Wyoming Whiskey

Bourbon: Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 2

If dad passed along his love of the outdoors, return the favor (and do the world some good). This limited-edition straight bourbon whiskey is the distillery’s second collaboration with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park (which is celebrating its 150th year in 2022). This is 68-percent corn, 20-percent wheat and 12-percent malted barley mashbill, bottled at 105 proof and made with 100% Wyoming grains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBNHv_0gCiOLt400
Papa’s Pilar Papa’s Pilar

Rum: Papa’s Pilar

This rum was inspired by Ernest Hemingway (there’s even a lifesize statue of Papa at this Key West distillery), and a majority of its proceeds go to support organizations working to protect and restore oceans and coastal environments in many of the locations where Hemingway once lived, including Key West and the Caribbean. Made of nine rums sourced from the Caribbean and Florida, these are then blended in Bourbon barrels, Port Wine casks and Sherry casks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETooR_0gCiOLt400
Omage XO Omage

Brandy: Omage XO

If dad’s up for a surprise, try this new brand, which is an American brandy that combines the ideas and know-how behind classic Cognacs but utilizes grapes from California. The result, aged a minimum of six years, is something that splits the line between Cognac, an aged rum and a good whiskey, but with slightly fruitier notes and a wonderful approachability and balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gi1Cu_0gCiOLt400
El Tequileño The Sassenach Select Doublewood Reposado El Tequileño

Tequila: El Tequileño The Sassenach Select Doublewood Reposado

The Sassenach Select is a limited-batch tequila collaboration by El Tequileño and The Sassenach Spirits. The latter of those a is blended Scotch created by Sam Heughan, a Scottish actor, producer, author and entrepreneur best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the historical drama series Outlander. Here, this means you get El Tequileno’s tequila aged in American oak barrels for two years and then, as a nod to Sassenach’s maturation process, aged an additional four months in French oak. If you order via ReserveBar, the limited-edition tequila comes with a whisky hip flask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071V1P_0gCiOLt400
Glenfiddich Grand Cru Drizly

Scotch: Glenfiddich Grand Cru

We’re family and we’re celebrating, right? This expression from the family-owned Glenfiddich was matured for 23 years in American and European oak casks and then six months more in rare French Cuvee casks, which slightly amps up the notes of baked bread, fresh fruits, vanilla and apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2Eik_0gCiOLt400
Slane Special Edition Slane

Irish Whiskey: Slane Special Edition

Dad likes rock’n’roll? This limited-edition, triple-cask blend is all about music (and an emphasis on American oak). The brand itself is known for its Slane Castle Concerts, which celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year (U2 pretty much got their start there, and yes, these festival shows are held on the castle/distillery grounds). This bottle is 45% ABV as an homage to the 45rpm record, and the bottle comes with a gift box with concert photography and drinks recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyVr1_0gCiOLt400
Salcombe Start Point Salcombe Distilling Co.

Gin: Salcombe Start Point

A previous Double Gold winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this maritime-themed London dry gin hails from the southwest of England in a Hamptons/Martha’s Vineyard-style summer getaway town. Most of the botanicals and citrus fruits in Salcombe’s gin releases are inspired by early Mediterranean trade routes. You can even pair this excellent gin with a spray “garnish” to enhance the best G&T you and dad will ever have.

