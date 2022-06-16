Man Accused Of Selling THC Gummies, Vape To Underage Undercover Agent In Westbury

Ahmed Al Maghrebi Maher Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 31-year-old man was charged after authorities said he sold THC gummies and a vaping device to an underage undercover agent on Long Island.

Ahmed Al Maghrebi Maher, of New York City, was arrested in Westbury at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said authorities were investigating the non-fatal overdoses of two 16-year-old girls who had consumed THC gummies.

The investigation led authorities to the Carman Exotics Smoke Shop, located at 811 Carman Avenue Westbury, police said.

Police said Maher sold the gummies and vaping device to the underage undercover agent at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

NCPD said Maher was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is set to be arraigned on Thursday, June 16, police said.

